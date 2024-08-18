Singapore cruise operators brings premium holidays on sea for Dubai travellers

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM

Luxury-seeking travellers from the region have a brand new experience on sea to look forward to later this year, as Resorts World Cruises is set to expand its global footprint to the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman with Resorts World One (RW1) for a six-month homeport deployment in Dubai.

RW1, the Singapore-based global company’s boutique cruise ship, will combine premium amenities with diverse culinary options, ensuring a boutique lifestyle and entertainment voyage through the Arabian Gulf and beyond for six months later this year.

Starting November 1, the Resorts World One will homeport and depart from Dubai, providing travellers from the region the option to embark from the emirate on a cruise adventure to popular destinations within the Gulf waters for the best of lifestyle and entertainment on sea, halal-certified five-star cuisine options and an exclusive 24-hour all-butler service as part of The Palace, a unique all-suite concept for a private club onboard experience.

The itineraries include the two-night Sir Bani Yas Weekend Cruise with departures on Fridays; a three-night Oman Cruise to Khasab and Muscat departing on Sundays; and a two-night Doha Cruise departing on Wednesdays. Guests can combine two or all three of the itineraries to increase the cruise length to a four, five or a seven night cruise with the ship scheduled to arrive 12pm on Sundays, 2pm Wednesdays, and 1pm on Fridays while departing 9pm from Dubai.

“To celebrate this launch, we are offering an introductory price starting from $150 per person, inclusive of up to five meals, world-class entertainment, and a range of recreational activities,” said Michael Goh, President, Resorts World Cruises.

Resorts World Cruises operates cruises with homeports in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Resorts World One is expected to make 75 calls in the region with 150,000 passengers over the six-month period, significantly contributing to the growth of cruise tourism in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Resorts World One will attract a new segment of fly cruise passengers from the GCC region, increasing diversity to the Arabian Gulf cruise market. “As Resorts World Cruises embarks on this special journey, we envision a fusion of cultures, where discerning luxury travelers from the Middle East connect with the vibrant charm of some of the most prominent landmarks within the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The deployment of the Resorts World One cruise ship symbolises not only a bridge between nations but also boundless opportunities for travelers to explore, discover, and create unforgettable memories in the region. With seamless access and regular flight connectivity to a global hub like Dubai, travelers in the region now have an unparalleled option to explore multiple destinations through a luxurious cruise vacation, ushering in a new and exciting era of fly-cruise exploration,” added Goh. Resorts World Cruises is a brand extension of Resorts World, a global brand with a combination of over 50 years of experiences in the hospitality and entertainment industry, featuring over 40 properties in eight countries spanning four continents – Asia, US, Europe, and Africa with specialised expertise in the global cruise sector as well.

Headquartered in Singapore, Resorts World Cruises employs over 30,000 people that help ferry over 80 million luxury-seeking travellers annually.