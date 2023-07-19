Watch: Emirati start-up launches first UAE-made e-motorcycle in Sharjah

Research and development happened at SRTIP’s hi-tech SoiLAB facilities

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, SRTIP Chairperson alongside Omar Al Suwaidi, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, SRTIP CEO — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has launched the Sulmi EB-ONE, a cutting-edge electric motorcycle and the first market-ready product to emerge from SRTIP’s SoiLAB facility, the region’s largest state-of-the-art makerspace.

The unveiling marks a major milestone for the UAE’s sustainable transportation and mobility sector and a further step towards UAE’s clean energy goals in the run-up to COP28, in Dubai, in December.

The brainchild of Emirati start-up Sulmi, the EB-ONE was unveiled at a ceremony attended by SRTIP Chairperson Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Omar Al Suwaidi, SRTIP CEO, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, officials, businesspeople, and media figures.

Although electric motorcycles have been around since 1895, they have never taken off at mass market level. The Sulmi EB-ONE seeks to make a difference. It has sleek looks, is built to last, has a top speed of 150km/h and can cover 300km on a single charge. It also incorporates intelligent technologies for rider safety. It is designed and manufactured entirely in the UAE, making it a flagship of Emirati excellence and innovation.

The EB-ONE has the potential to reshape the motorbike market in UAE and beyond. It answers the urgent need for innovative clean-energy solutions and efficient, personal and delivery vehicles. Sulmi also offers significant investment opportunities and aligns with the goals of the COP28 climate conference to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability.

Sheikha Bodour said: “At SRTIP we’re committed to empowering bold, local start-ups like Sulmi, whose ground-breaking ideas will shape the future of clean technology, green business, and sustainable economic growth. The launch of the EB-ONE is a proud moment for UAE entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation within the country’s sustainable transport vision. I’m proud of the enormous strides we’re making at SRTIP through collaborations between government, private sector, and academia, which enrich Sharjah’s start-up ecosystem with changemaking opportunities. We’re building profitable new businesses and supporting the national vision of becoming a world-class knowledge economy and a research and technology hub.”

CEO of SRTIP, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, said: “The launch of Sulmi EB-ONE, the first Emirati product from the Open Innovation Labs (SoiLAB), is extremely significant. Not only does it align with the UAE’s vision for reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector, but it proudly falls under the banner of the ‘Made in the UAE’ campaign. To see an Emirati-designed and built concept come to life at SRTIP is a proud moment for everyone involved.”

