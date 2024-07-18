Samsung Electronics buys British AI tech startup

A visitors checks a display with Samsung products during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil the next generation of AI-powered Galaxy phones at the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall in Paris on July 10, 2024. -- AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:42 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:43 AM

Samsung Electronics has bought a British startup that develops advanced AI technology, the South Korean tech giant said on Thursday, as demand for its high-end chips used in artificial intelligence hardware surges.

Oxford Semantic Technologies specialises in knowledge graph technology -- a more advanced way of storing complex information in a web -- Samsung said in a statement.

It added that it expected to use the technology "not only in mobile devices but also in a wide range of products, including TVs and home appliances, in the future".

Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal.

From generative capabilities such as writing texts from brief instructions to simultaneous translation of phone conversations, tech titans are in a frantic race to more fully deploy AI technology in smartphones and other consumer products.

The purchase of Oxford Semantic marks the latest move by Samsung to strengthen its AI offerings.

Samsung Electronics is the world's biggest producer of memory chips, including versions used in top-of-the-line AI hardware from industry leaders. The firm is also one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, and the latest models it unveiled in January are powered by its own Galaxy AI tech. Samsung last week showcased new deployments of AI across a range of its consumer electronic products, from wireless headphones to smartwatches and health and fitness tracking rings. It also unveiled the latest generation of its AI-packed folding phones.

The South Korean tech giant recently predicted a more than 15-fold increase in its on-year second-quarter operating profits.