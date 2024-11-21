Saleh Tabakh becomes the first Syrian to be bestowed with the title of Knight of Parte Gulfeh

In recognition of his contributions towards society and preserving the cultural heritage, real estate Icon Saleh Tabakh, founder of Andalusia Group, became the first Syrian Knight of Parte Gulfeh.

He was bestowed with the title by the representatives of the Parte Gulfeh fork Florence, who had arrived in Dubai for a prestigious ceremony on November 19, 2024.

This title is granted by the Council of the Parte Gulfeh, an organisation dedicated to upholding historic Chivalric traditions while recognising modern-day achievements in social and cultural domains. Saleh Tabakh said, “With profound gratitude, I stand humble before all, honoured as the Knight of Parte Gulfeh. This noble title not only acknowledges past deeds but beckons me to uphold the virtues of valour and wisdom. It ignites within me a fierce dedication to serve our community with unwavering integrity. I pledge to weave the tapestry of progress and compassion, uniting hearts and building a brighter future for all. Furthermore, I am committed to spreading awareness about the cause this title represents, as it stands as a beacon of hope and enlightenment. Together, let us illuminate the path to understanding and support, helping humanity realise its boundless potential.”

Being crowned as the first Syrian Knight of Parte Gulfeh underscores the diverse contributions of Syrians globally and highlights the growing recognition of their cultural and societal impact. For Saleh Tabakh, this honour not only acknowledges personal accomplishments but also celebrates the rich heritage and potential of the Syrian people on an international stage.