RoTIC symposium fosters global collaboration and innovation

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 11:14 PM

The Middle East’s premium Rotating Machinery Technology & Innovation gathering - RoTIC Symposium 2023 concluded with resounding success, bringing together industrial leaders, manufacturers, and chief engineers from various sectors. The symposium, which focused on rotating machinery and its innovative technology, provided a strong platform for global stakeholders to collaborate, explore opportunities, and pioneer solutions to address the industry’s pressing challenges.

With over 30 countries represented including countries from the GCC, more than 70 participating companies as Sipchem, QingCheng Ltd, Siemens Energy, and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors, RoTIC Symposium 2023 highlighted the critical role of Rotating Machinery and also underscored our collective commitment to innovation and progress.

“In this new era of digital transformation, the RoTIC Symposium 2023 has not only illuminated the path forward for the Rotating Machinery sector but has also ignited a spark of transformative potential. As we stand at the intersection of global participation, diverse expertise, and unwavering commitment, we find ourselves poised to transcend boundaries and redefine industry norms. The symposium’s resounding success showcases not just our shared dedication to innovation, but also our profound capacity to drive progress. With each connection forged, each idea exchanged, and each solution pioneered, we are not only addressing challenges, but setting new benchmarks for excellence and performance across varied sectors,” said Samuel Benedict of Aldrich Energy, organisers of the event.

While the event facilitated meaningful connections among industry titans and innovators, it also fostered collaboration and nurturing synergies, laying the groundwork for the advancement of the global Rotating Community. Attendees witnessed the transformation of innovative ideas into actionable benchmarks for enhanced work practices. Some of the key topics of discussion included Success of Sustainability and Low Carbon Emission, transforming and decarbonizing gas turbines, using Hydrogen as fuel, and more.

The conference witnessed the presence of various sectors, including oil & gas, mining, and chemicals, where experts emphasized the profound influence of these components on business profitability and safety in the power generation industry. The discussions delved into the intricate relationships between return on capital employed and the availability of high-quality and efficient rotating equipment.

The RoTIC Symposium 2023 shed light on the path forward for the rotating machinery sector. With the collective knowledge, expertise, and collaborative spirit showcased during the event, the industry embraced innovation and spearheaded progressive ideas. The symposium not only addressed the core challenges faced by the industry but also set new benchmarks for excellence and performance.