Response Plus Holding to distribute Dh20 million dividend to shareholders

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 7:19 PM

The board of directors of Response Plus Holding, the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has announced the distribution of Dh20 million in dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023.

The decision will enable RPM shareholders to receive Dh0.10 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 10 per cent of the company’s share capital.

RPM’s shareholders, who wish to collect their dividends, should note that the Last Entitlement Date (LED) has been set for May 2, 2024, followed by the ex-dividends date (EXD) on May 3, 2024, the registry closing date (RCD) on May 6, 2024.

The RPM annual general assembly also highlighted the company’s growth journey. RPM reported net profit of Dh49.39 million during 2023, compared to Dh29.31 million recorded in the previous year – a surge of 68 per cent. The group’s Revenue increased to Dh345.36 million as of December 31, 2023 against Dh320.86 million a year before.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding. — Supplied photo

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “RPM has achieved strong growth in 2023, and the announcement of Dh20 million dividends reaffirms our commitment to reward our shareholders for their trust and investment in the company’s growth journey. RPM is focused on exceeding operational excellence, amplifying investment returns, and improving customer satisfaction. To achieve this, we are looking at expanding our services into different business verticals in pre-hospital care, and focusing on operational synergies and cost efficiencies across the region and beyond.”

Dr Raghavan added: “We are well-positioned to achieve strong growth in the coming years, driven by the vision of our leadership and board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical, which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. The Group includes other subsidiaries such as Prometheus Medical, OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Centre.