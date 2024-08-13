Response Plus Holding revenue surges 24% to Dh209.88 million in the first half of 2024

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:40 PM

Response Plus Holding, the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its interim half-year results for the period ending on June 30th, 2024.

The group’s revenue surged to DH209.88 million in the first half of 2024, compared to DH168.77 million in H1 2023, registering a 24% year-on-year growth. Over the first six months of 2024, RPM’s net profit was DH27.17 million after taxation and acquisition related costs of DH3.4 million for Prometheus Medical International.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) in the first half of 2024 increased to 0.14, compared to 0.13 in the first six months of 2023. Total assets of RPM rose to DH351 million from DH298.18 million as on December 31st, 2023. Total equity as on June 30th, 2024 was DH235.98 million, compared to DH230 million on December 31st, 2023.

The Board of Directors also announced the distribution of DH15 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders. The growth in both revenue and net profits in the first half of 2024 is a result of RPM’s commitment towards cost optimization, increased efficiency and productivity across the organization.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “The Group’s strong performance during the first half of 2024 reflects its commitment to excellence and continued growth in the region and beyond. RPM is looking to expanding its services across different business verticals in the pre-hospital and emergency care, ensuring operational efficiencies. The Group is also eyeing strategic partnerships in its existing and new markets to continue its growth trajectory.”