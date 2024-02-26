Renault Scenic wins Car of the Year at Geneva auto show

The Renault Scenic electric car which was declared the "Car of the Year 2024" is displayed at the 91st Geneva Auto Show, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 1:58 PM

Renault's Scenic electric sport-utility vehicle won the Car of the Year award at the Geneva auto show on Monday, giving a boost to the French company as it electrifies its business.

The small SUV narrowly beat the BMW 5 Series sedan for the title, which was awarded by a jury of 58 European journalists who cover the auto sector.

The ceremony was held at the Geneva International Motor Show, which returned after a four-year hiatus linked to the Covid pandemic.

Renault is the only European automaker with a presence at this year's auto show as giants Volkswagen and Stellantis, whose brands include Peugeot and Fiat, decided to skip the event.

Renault launched an electric version of the Scenic model, a popular family car, in late 2023 and the first deliveries are due to begin in the coming spring.

The company aims to be a fully-electric brand in Europe by 2030.

The last time Renault won the Car of the Year prize was in 2006.

