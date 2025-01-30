Record growth in global air cargo demand

Middle Eastern carriers experienced a remarkable 13 per cent year-on-year increase in air cargo demand, making them one of the top-performing regions worldwide, says the Iata report. — File photo

Global air cargo market recorded unprecedented growth in 2024, with demand soaring by 11.3 per cent compared to the previous year, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) reported on Thursday.

This surge, driven largely by the Middle East — particularly the UAE — highlights the region's pivotal role in the air cargo sector.

UAE-based airlines have been key players in this growth, capitalising on the region's strategic location as a global logistics hub. The report indicates that Middle Eastern carriers experienced a remarkable 13 per cent year-on-year increase in air cargo demand, making them one of the top-performing regions worldwide.

“The UAE's strategic investments in infrastructure and logistics have positioned it as a leader in air cargo growth. The country has enhanced its air transport capabilities, facilitating smoother operations and boosting connectivity between major trade routes. This has enabled UAE carriers to effectively respond to the increasing demand for rapid delivery, particularly in the e-commerce sector,” says Manoj John, founder and CEO of Dubai-based AeroConnections.

“Air cargo was the standout performer in 2024, with airlines moving more cargo than ever before,” stated Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general. He attributed the growth to booming e-commerce and disruptions in ocean shipping, which prompted many businesses to rely on air transport. This trend was further bolstered by restrictions in airspace that limited capacity on critical long-haul routes to Asia, allowing air cargo yields to remain exceptionally high.

The full-year demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTK), surpassed the previous highs of 2021, marking a significant recovery and expansion for the industry. Notably, international operations saw an even more impressive growth rate of 12.2 per cent. Concurrently, capacity increased by 7.4 per cent in 2024, reflecting a robust response to rising market needs.

In December 2024 alone, global air cargo demand witnessed a 6.1 per cent increase compared to December 2023, with international operations recording a rise of 7.0 per cent. The capacity for the same month was also up by 3.7 per cent, indicating a consistent upward trajectory in air cargo movement. Looking ahead, Iata forecasts a moderation in growth to 5.8 per cent for 2025, attributed to stabilising economic conditions and ongoing geopolitical challenges. “While the economic fundamentals remain strong, the air cargo industry will need to adapt to evolving global trade dynamics, including potential tariff changes that could impact operations,” Walsh added. The report also pointed to several economic indicators influencing the air cargo sector. Global trade in goods grew by 3.6 per cent in 2024, although signs of a slowdown are emerging, as indicated by declining manufacturing output and new export orders. Inflation rates in major economies, including the US and EU, have seen slight increases, adding another layer of complexity to the market environment. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific led the demand growth for air cargo with a 14.5 per cent increase in 2024, while North America recorded the lowest growth at 6.6 per cent. European carriers also saw a healthy jump of 11.2 per cent, underscoring the diverse dynamics at play in the global air cargo market.

Despite the challenges, the UAE remains optimistic about the future of air cargo. The country's strong logistics infrastructure, combined with its strategic geographic position, is set to continue attracting international trade and investment. As e-commerce continues to flourish, the UAE's air cargo sector is poised for further expansion, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the Mena region. With ongoing investments and a focus on innovation, the UAE is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the air cargo industry in the years to come.