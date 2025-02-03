Dubai: New precast concrete factory to produce over 700,000 cubic meters annually

Photos: Supplied

A new precast concrete factory that has an annual production capacity of more than 700,000 cubic metres has opened in Dubai.

Considered the largest precast concrete factory in the Middle East, the factory, named Safetech, aims to revolutionise the UAE's construction industry by providing advanced precast concrete solutions designed to elevate both the quality and efficiency of project delivery, particularly in light of the rapid growth in the sector.

The factory spans 2.2 million sqft and includes a 750,000-square-foot production area and an 800,000-square-foot storage yard.

MIG Holding and National Industries Park (NIP), a DP World company, opened the new facility on Monday. And the inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World GCC, and Eng Abdul Halim Muwahid, chairman of MIG Holding and Safetech.

Muwahid said the factory will play a key role in shaping the future of the construction industry in the UAE and region with next-generation precast technologies.

“This milestone aligns with our vision to expand in the construction sector and offer innovative solutions that drive both efficiency and quality,” he said.

"The construction sector contributes nearly 12 per cent to UAE's economy and is projected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.26 per cent until 2030. Innovation is key to advancing operational efficiencies in manufacturing, and Safetech's advanced technology will enhance construction quality and strengthen the local and regional supply chain of precast concrete solutions," said Abdulla Bin Damithan. The opening of the Middle East's largest precast concrete factory marks a strategic initiative to bolster the UAE's construction and industrial ecosystem, supporting national programmes.