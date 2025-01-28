UAE-based developer to launch 11 new projects, double its portfolio in 2025

Photo: Supplied

UAE-based real estate developer Prestige One Developments is expected to nearly double its portfolio in 2025 with the launch of 11 new projects in the Emirates.

This expanded pipeline will include a series of residential developments across Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, JVC and Dubai Islands. To accommodate these developments, the business will carry out a recruitment drive, hiring for in-house sales, marketing, and customer relations roles, to support its growth.

The developer is also expanding into new territories across the GCC and West Africa this year.

The business also revealed that 2025 will see the completion and handover of two projects, Vista in Dubai Sports City and The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The business has already developed more than three million square feet of area across Dubai, aligned with the 2040 Dubai Urban Plan to upgrade and enhance urban spaces.

“I’m confident that 2025 will be a year of continued growth, as we launch new projects and handover two of our flagship developments in Dubai. We are expanding our portfolio, team, regional and international operations and we remain deeply committed to enhancing and adding strategic value for communities,” said Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments.

Basma Al Badre, managing director of Prestige One Developments, echoed this sentiments. “Every project we have brought to the market reflects our commitment to set new benchmarks in real estate."

"The strength of performance in 2024, with record revenues and the strongest pipeline of development in our history, has been a testament to our team’s hard work and resilience. We look forward to achieving even more in the year ahead," he added.

The expansion plans follow a record year for the developer, in which it launched more than 1,500 commercial and residential units across Dubai, including premium developments on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City). In 2024, the company also started the construction of four new projects and signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with the Argentina Football Association to support its strategic growth. It recently celebrated these achievements at a star-studded gala event at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. By the end of 2025, the developer will have a total of 25 residential and commercial projects (completed and under development) in sought-after areas.