Partner Content By KT Engage
Tier one real estate brokerage firm, DRE launches new headquarters in Dubai Hills Estate
The strategically located new office will serve as a hub for driving the company's future growth while fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, training and career progression
Award-winning real estate brokerage company, DRE, announces the opening of its new Headquarters located in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate. Spread across 14,000 sq ft, this state-of-the-art space will house over 150 employees and serves as the regional base for DRE's operations across the UAE and beyond.
With 17 years of experience in the Dubai real estate market, DRE is renowned for delivering premium services including buying, selling, renting and property management. Founded by sibling-duo, Qurat Ul Ain and Mudasir Wani, DRE's success story exemplifies how family values combined with professional excellence can thrive in the UAE's competitive market scene.
Aesthetically designed featuring advanced facilities, this strategic new location will accommodate up to 150 employees and foster a collaborative work environment. Poised to support the company's growth and ambitious expansion plans, DRE's new HQ will facilitate stronger service delivery to clients and partners across the region.
From its first commercial sale to becoming a leading player in the off-plan market, to now expanding into secondary residential sales, leasing and property management. The company has also launched the DRE Academy, with a pledge to raise standards in training and education for its salesforce.
"We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Headquarters in Dubai Hills Estate. This is a huge milestone for our firm as we continue to expand our footprint in the UAE", commented, Qurat Ul Ain, co-founder and chief leadership officer, DRE.
Speaking about the expansion, Qurat adds: "The new branch will elevate our positioning in the market and give us a platform to attract more high net worth international clients from markets like Europe, UK, Canada, USA and Australia. Additionally, it will enable us to also attract High Profile Agents from the Dubai Real Estate Market.
The launch signifies DRE's commitment to investing in Dubai's flourishing real estate market and supporting the nation's vision for economic growth and development.
Qurat further highlights the brand's partnership with the Bee Initiative and it's steadfast dedication to sustainability, including a plastic-free workplace environment. She concludes: "We have a new brand identity with Dre. This will also differentiate us from the crowd as customer centricity has always been at the core of our business for the last 17 years."
DRE is located in Park Heights Square 2, Offices 401-402-405-406 and is open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. The firm also has a branch in the Town Square Community Center.
For more information about DRE, visit their website www.drehomes.com and keep up to date on their Instagram page @drehomes_realestate and LinkedIn