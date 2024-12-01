The future of revenue management in short-term rentals

A view of Downtown Dubai. — File photo

If you’re in the short-term rental business, you probably know things are changing fast as we get closer to 2025. With new technology, changes in guest behaviour, and shifts in the market, it’s clear that things are very different from how they were a few years ago. The vacation rental market is expected to reach $62 billion by 2028. This means it’s growing about 5.12 per cent every year based on Technavio recent market research. If you want to compete and maximize bookings, rethink your strategies.

How is the market changing?

Remember when renting out your home was just a cool new idea? Those days are long gone. Now, as per recent research by MyCityHome, it is found that Airbnb controls 57.5 per cent of the market, while Booking.com takes up 36.5 per cent. This means the short-term rental market is way more professional than it used to be. Simple pricing tricks don’t work anymore. To succeed, property managers need to use data-driven strategies and take advantage of advanced technology.

One big change in the market that has been observed is that people are now booking at the last minute, especially in big cities. This means that having flexible pricing is more important than ever. It is important to focus on direct bookings to build stronger relationships with guests, which helps us give them a truly personalized experience and reduces our dependence on third-party platforms.

Also, as per Koh et al.’s research, properties that are using dynamic pricing make 15–40 per cent more money compared to those using fixed rates. If you’re not adjusting your prices based on demand, you are probably missing out. For example, our dynamic pricing strategies have led to big revenue growth for our property owners by making sure no opportunity is lost.

Basics of modern revenue management

So, what’s at the heart of modern revenue management? It all starts with understanding what affects pricing. As per paper published in 2024 by de Jaureguizar Cervera and his team showed that property size and capacity are the biggest factors, making up 72 per cent of the decision. Amenities make up another 18 per cent, and location is about 11 per cent. This gives you a good starting point for setting your base prices, which you can then adjust based on the market and seasonal changes.

The traditional method of setting prices solely based on neighboring practices or historical data is no longer sufficient. Now, you need to think about everything—like market demand, local events, weather, and economic trends—to set your prices.

Choose an all-around approach by considering market demand, local events, and even weather trends to set the best rates for our luxury properties. This kind of approach is now necessary because the market is more crowded, and guest expectations keep changing.

Technology: The real game changer

Technology plays a crucial role in revenue management. Today, it’s vital to have property management systems that can connect different types of data and offer real-time insights. You need systems that do not just track things like occupancy rates and average daily rates (ADR), but also check competitor prices, booking speed, and how well each of your booking channels is doing.

The best platforms will be the ones that can automatically adjust prices based on multiple factors and give you useful insights. Looking at these trends, use advanced platforms to make revenue management easy for our property owners by handling all the details so they don’t have to worry.

Here are some features you should look for:

• Real-time market data integration

• Automated pricing adjustments

• Competitor monitoring

• Demand forecasting

• Multi-channel distribution management

If your current tech does not do these things, it’s probably time for an upgrade.

Strategies to maximise revenue

Now let’s talk about how to make the most money. Being flexible with stay requirements and having smart cancellation policies are two of the biggest things you can adjust. Right now, research shows that 43 per cent of properties have a one-night minimum stay, 22.7 per cent need at least two nights, and 14.7 per cent require three nights. The key is to adjust these requirements depending on the season and market conditions. This can help you boost both occupancy and revenue.

Cancellation policies are also super important. According to the Madrid study, it was found that most properties have one of four types of cancellation policies: 37.2 per cent offer flexible cancellation, 21.7 per cent use a moderate policy, 38.2 per cent are strict, and 2.8 per cent are super strict. The trick is to balance guest expectations with protecting your income. It can be tricky, but when done right, it can really boost your earnings. Keeping this in mind, also carefully adjust cancellation policies to keep a good balance between guest satisfaction and revenue protection that benefits stakeholders.

Market segmentation and distribution: spread out your presence

If you want to succeed in 2025, then surely you need to understand different parts of the market and manage your distribution channels well. You should be listed on multiple booking platforms, but also do not forget how important direct bookings are. Building your brand, creating loyal guests, and having a fantastic direct booking website will be more important than ever. If you want to depend less on online travel agencies (OTAs), you need to invest in website development, customer relationship management, and marketing tools.

Track key performance indicators

You need to continuously monitor your performance in revenue management. Besides the basics like RevPAR (Revenue per Available Room) and ADR, there are other key metrics to watch:

• Booking window lengths

• The channel contribution ratios show how much each booking platform contributes.