Sharjah offers discount on purchase fee, reduces selling cost at real estate exhibition

Those participating in Sharjah's ACRES real estate exhibition will be paying a reduced transaction fee this year after a decision by the Sharjah Executive Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC, approved the reduction in sale and purchase fees for transactions at the exhibition.

The Sharjah Executive Council's decision includes a 0.5 per cent reduction in selling fees for developers. There will also be discounts on purchase fees which includes a one per cent discount for UAE and GCC citizens and two per cent for other nationalities.

This move is expected to boost sales, attract investors, and elevate Sharjah’s real estate market.