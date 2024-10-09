Saadiyat Island villa becomes Abu Dhabi’s most expensive home at Dh130 million

The villa boasts custom contemporary architectural detailing, expansive interior living spaces, and stunning mangrove views.

A five-bedroom villa on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi has been sold at Dh130 million, making it the most valuable home ever sold in the emirate.

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, a leading luxury real estate agency in the UAE, brokered the deal. The villa boasts custom contemporary architectural detailing, expansive interior living spaces, and stunning mangrove views.

George Azar, Chairman & CEO of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “Abu Dhabi is quickly emerging as a world-class destination, and this record-breaking sale is a testament to the incredible potential of the capital’s luxury real estate market. The demand for ultra-luxury homes here is growing, fuelled by the city’s ongoing transformation in art, architecture, dining, entertainment and a stable economy. With developments like Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a magnet for wealth and prestige, attracting high-net-worth individuals from across the globe. We are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution and look forward to helping our clients capitalise on the immense opportunities in this vibrant market.”

This transaction was brokered jointly by Olga Balashova, Senior Global Property Consultant at Dubai Sotheby's International Realty who represented the seller and Olga Alekseeva, a broker at Kenzie RE, a boutique real estate agency based in Dubai who represented the buyer. The sale underscores the growing strength of Abu Dhabi's prime real estate market and highlights the expertise within Dubai Sotheby's International Realty's network. Balashova said: "This transaction is a testament to the unique appeal of Saadiyat Island, which has quickly become one of the most coveted addresses in the UAE. Representing the seller of such a remarkable property has been an extraordinary opportunity, and it reflects the confidence that our clients have in our ability to exceed expectations in the super-prime market."

Abu Dhabi is gaining traction among high-net-worth investors seeking home in a city that offers both cultural richness and significant development potential. With world-class landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum, alongside exclusive residential developments on natural islands like Saadiyat and Al Maryah, the capital is establishing itself as a key player in the region’s prime property market, attracting an affluent, worldwide clientele.