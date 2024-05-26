R&H Properties to showcase expansion plans

R&H Properties’ CEO Rebiha Helimi

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:50 PM

R&H Properties, a real estate firm based out of Dubai’s Business Bay, is organising a gathering of industry experts on June 10 in Dubai as it unveils its robust plans for bridging the gap between Africa, Dubai, and the rest of the world.

R&H Properties has the largest network of investors translating to $1 trillion in investment portfolios across the globe - a net worth that no other UAE-based real estate firm has reached. Also, its prominence extends to some of the wealthiest and most influential crypto investors, positioning the company as a diversified investment powerhouse.

initiative to invite global developers to Dubai and vice-versa has become integral to opening the floodgates for the world’s elite investor network. The upcoming June 10th event shall make this goal even more feasible alongside R&H Properties’ mission to continue upholding its credibility as a prime real estate company. Clearly, it thrives on presenting unlimited profit-yielding opportunities to its high-net-worth clients. R&H Properties’ CEO, Rebiha Helimi, has been specialising in establishing investment-worthy connections between the most influential entrepreneurs all over the world and Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. Through her efforts, she has successfully attracted heavy-hitting investors from the world over to Dubai, forming beneficial partnerships and opportunities for both parties.

“We are thrilled about this upcoming event because we are given the unique privilege to showcase R&H Properties’ incredible vision for the future of the real estate world for Dubai and the rest of the globe,” said Helimi. “Of course, the company’s goal is to promote collaboration, support economic growth, and create lasting connections to further bridge the gap between the world and Dubai through the June 10th gathering of distinguished real estate visionaries.”

The event is expected to showcase an innovative and cutting-edge approach to real estate development while simultaneously cultivating meaningful business relationship with a network of buyers from all over the world.