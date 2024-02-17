Reportage Properties reports Dh3.7 billion in sales last year

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 10:40 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 10:41 PM

Reportage Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, on Sunday, February 18.

The event includes special offers on the company’s latest local and international projects.

Reportage Properties’ sales topped Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) during 2023, compared to Dh2.3 billion during 2022, with a growth exceeding 60 per cent. The company’s portfolio includes 33 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties confirmed focus on providing many special offers and discounts in line with the requirements of buyers and investors, whether inside or outside the UAE, which enhances the company’s sales in all projects.

The event includes special offers on the company’s local and international projects on all of the company’s projects, including a 10 per cent discount, with a 10 per cent down payment, and 1 per cent monthly installments until hand over. There is another offer that includes a 5 per cent discount, with a 5 per cent payment down payment, 1 per cent instalment per month until hand over, as well as the possibility of benefiting from a 15 per cent discount when making a 20 per cent down payment, and 1 per cent per month installments until hand over.

Reportage Properties recently participated in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024, where they showcased the portfolio of projects in the UAE and abroad, especially the Royal Park project in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Village in Dubai, and Silvana in Turkey, Montenapoleone in Egypt, and “Vista 3” on Reem Island, with various offers available, including discounts of up to 40 per cent when paying in cash.

The Reportage Properties portfolio in Abu Dhabi includes a number of pioneering projects, as they recently revealed the launch of the new Royal Park project, which consists of 844 residential units. They also began handing over the units in Oasis Residence Oasis 2 in Masdar City which includes about 304 residential units.

Last year, the company handed over 612 apartments in Oasis Residence 1” in Masdar City. Four years ago it began handing over the Leonardo Residence project in Masdar City, which includes 177 apartments.

In Masdar City, the company is also currently developing two projects: The Gate, which includes 463 apartments, and The Plaza, which provides about 348 residential units.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi include the Al Raha Lofts 1 project, which provides 164 residential units, and Al Raha Lofts 2, which adds 110 residential units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

On Al Maryah Island, the company is starting to develop the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 residential units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new residential units.

On Yas Island, The developer is working on the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 residential units, in addition to the Birla 1, Birla 2 and Birla 3 which provide about 631 residential units.