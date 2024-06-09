Remote work in Dubai: Tenants, home owners look for office spaces in properties

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:15 PM

More homeowners and renters are prioritising a decently-sized workspace in their properties. According to a white paper released by Property Market, this trend has become more prevalent since the Covid pandemic.

"The biggest evolution across markets since Covid-19 is that all our properties have one or more workspaces. Lots of people still work from home," said Nina Klishevich, general manager of Dubai at Blueground, an operator of furnished, flexible midterm rentals.

This trend is being noticed by other real estate agents as well. "The Covid-19 crisis has hastened the transition to remote work, elevating its prominence," said Adham Younis, CEO of D and B properties. "Although the concept of home offices remains relatively new, it's anticipated to exert a considerable influence on property values."

He added that the idea gained traction, especially after Dubai attracted talents worldwide during the pandemic.

"These individuals are in search of living spaces that cater to their work requirements, necessitating more than just a small corner in the house," he said. "This has reshaped preferences in the property market, emphasising the growing significance of home office spaces, particularly among the younger demographic."

Developers taking notice

According to industry experts, several property developers are already taking notice of this trend and making changes to their existing plans to incorporate this.

"Major developers are picking up on the potential interest in home offices," said Paul Kelly, Operations Director at Allsopp & Allsopp group. "While it may not be the top priority for all clients, developers such as Majid Al Futtaim have noted this trend and incorporated separate spaces for home offices. Recently, they revamped the villa designs in phases 2 and 3 of their Tilal Al Ghaf project, Harmony, to include larger study and office spaces."

Another development which has incorporated this new demand is the 25hours Heimat developed by East & West Properties. "This branded residential project incorporates home offices into its apartment layouts," said Adham. "Alongside workstations and communal areas within the building, this integration ensures that residents can effortlessly balance work and leisure."