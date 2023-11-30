New island in Dubai: Dh4.4-billion project to feature luxury Las Vegas hotel brands MGM, Bellagio, Aria

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 11:26 AM

A new island in Dubai will house Las Vegas hotel brands like MGM, Bellagio and Aria. Spread over 3.5 million square metres, the $1.2-billion (Dh4.4 billion) waterfront project called ‘The Island’ is scheduled for completion by 2028-end.

Though the three hospitality brands operate casinos, it’s not immediately clear if this will be the case at The Island. According to project intelligence database company BNC Network, the development at Jumeirah Beachfront, Umm Suqeim 2, will have 1,000 hotel rooms and apartments and 10 villas; and F&B outlets. A 110-metre-tall entertainment tower in the middle of the island will seat 300 guests for the best view of shows in 3D. The development will feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a business lounge, water fountains and artificial waterfalls.

An 800-seat theatre will host shows, conferences, festivals and weddings. Another amenity is a beach club that offers “maritime leisure services”.

A 1.2-km corniche around the project will have cafés, restaurants and retail stores. A so-called ‘Cave of Wonders’ will feature sports and games for children and their families.

BNC Network said the main contract for The Island has been awarded to China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd Middle East by property developer Wasl.

Earlier this year, US hotel and gaming company Wynn Resorts unveiled designs of a property in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. The $3.9 billion project will feature gaming facilities.

Referring to The Island, Zoya Akbar Khan, assistant manager for customer services at BNC Network, said they expect a “tremendous response” to the project. This is mainly because of brands such as Bellagio and MGM that are “recognised worldwide for their iconic properties in Las Vegas”.

With the project’s unique location and potential gaming facilities, she expects it to draw the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals and tourists. The unique entertainment facilities that are planned within the project would be the other key growth drivers, she added.

