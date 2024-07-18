E-Paper

New Dh1.2 billion luxury project launched in Downtown Dubai

Ginco Properties’ One Residence is scheduled to be handed over in the first quarter of 2027

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:58 PM

Downtown Dubai’s real estate market has demonstrated robust growth and resilience, cementing its position as a top investment destination, with a remarkable 133% increase in property transactions and a significant 41% rise in rents over recent years.

In line with this trend, Ginco Properties has announced the launch of One Residence, which claims to set a new benchmark in luxurious living. Strategically positioned in the heart of Downtown Dubai, One Residence is valued at Dh1.2 billion.


The One Residence design has been created by Brad Wilkins, the renowned architect who has lived and worked across three continents, with reputed projects across Singapore, China and the USA. Specialized in building some of the world's most well known skyscrapers like Pearl River Tower in China and even the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Wilkins is excited to be back creating another striking skyscraper in the iconic Downtown area.

One Residence comprises 453 luxury residences across 30 floors, offering a variety of configurations from studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts to exclusive penthouses, each apartment offers panoramic views of the city skyline.


One Broker Group (OBG) is the exclusive sales partner for GINCO Properties. OBG has crafted a convenient and attractive 50:50 payment plan for the coveted new One Residence apartments which will offer competitive pricing starting from Dh1.2 million. The development of One Residence will be managed by Urban Properties.

Ginco Properties, a part of the Ginco Group, was established in 1975 by Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath. “With One Residence, we aim to elevate Dubai's global standing as a premier destination for luxury living. By strategically developing residences near landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Ginco Properties not only enhances the city's skyline but also enriches its urban fabric,” said Engineer Masood Gheyath, Managing Director of GINCO Properties

One Residence enjoys an ideal location near the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, presenting residents and investors with an exclusive opportunity to reside in one of the globe’s most esteemed destinations.

