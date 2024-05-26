New company to provide state-of-the-art services in construction and real estate development

The agreement was signed by Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties, and Mohamed Farouk, Chairman and CEO of Mobica.

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:54 PM

Reportage Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer, announced signing of an agreement with Mobica Furniture, a leading company in manufacturing furniture.

The partnership created a new company, IPS Reportage Construction and Development, which will provide state-of-the-art services in construction and real estate development.

The agreement was signed by Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Properties, and Mohamed Farouk, Chairman and CEO of Mobica.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation to provide innovative solutions that improve the experience of Reportage customers and contribute to creating ideal work environments.

Reportage Properties confirmed their interest in strengthening strategic partnerships with famous and distinguished companies working in the field, to continue achieving more success and sustainable growth. They bank on that partnership with Mobica to be a step towards achieving more goals and innovations. The Reportage Properties portfolio includes 35 projects in the Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Forbes Middle East recently ranked Reportage Properties on the list of leaders of the most influential real estate companies in the Middle East for the year 2024, which highlights 100 real estate developers in the region who rely on innovation and hard work to build the future, where Nucera is ranked 57th on the list. Reportage Properties recently began the plan of completion and hand-off in a number of projects, including the Oasis 2 in Masdar City, which includes about 304 residential units. Last year they started delivering the Oasis Residence 1 project in Masdar City, in addition to Al Raha Lofts in the Al Raha Beach area in Abu Dhabi.

The company also completed the first phase of the Rukan Lofts project, which is being developing in the Dubailand area in cooperation with the Continental Investment Company.