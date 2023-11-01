New Abu Dhabi centre to unify all real estate services

One advantage of off-plan homes is the flexible payment schedule
Abu Dhabi will soon build a new centre that will unify all real estate services and streamline property-related procedures, it was announced on Wednesday.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the plan for the new entity, which will fall under the emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).
The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre is expected to boost the efficiency of real estate regulation and oversight, ensuring an attractive investment environment in the emirate. It also aims to bolster the real estate sector's role in supporting economic growth by contributing to non-oil GDP.
"All roles and responsibilities related to real estate affairs will now be transferred to the unified entity," according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.
A number of other responsibilities were listed as part of the centre's goals:
The approval of the real estate centre plan comes as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chaired an Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting, where he also endorsed a new child protection policy for the emirate.
The emirate's Crown Prince also reviewed the latest updates on government plans, initiatives, and projects.
ALSO READ:
One advantage of off-plan homes is the flexible payment schedule
Company display resilience in the face of a subdued global environment
Average residential prices in Dubai rose by 19.6% in the year to September 2023
Country marks consistent progress on compliance measures to combat money laundering
CRM is still people focussed but the ‘people’ component has now been taken away and placed somewhere else in the business
The agreement supports Amazon UAE’s commitment to investing in its presence across the country
Event focused on critical themes such as digital transformation, technological innovation, the future of banking, and evolving customer needs within the financial sector
AI platform selects the top five areas of the emirate