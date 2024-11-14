MS Homes Developers: Crafting Luxurious Waterfront Living In Dubai

Mohsin Sheikhani on the vision, success, and plans of MS Homes in Dubai's competitive real estate market

MS Homes Developers is redefining luxury in Dubai's real estate market by creating high-end waterfront properties that seamlessly blend opulence with functionality. Founded by Mohsin Sheikhani, MS Homes draws from an extensive background in large-scale residential developments in Pakistan and has brought that expertise to Dubai's competitive luxury market. Sheikhani's vision is inspired by Dubai's unique appeal as a global luxury hub, a city that consistently attracts investors and residents seeking premium properties with world-class amenities and waterfront access. MS Homes has focused on prime locations like Dubai Island, which offers breathtaking waterfront views and proximity to key landmarks like Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai International Airport, and the upcoming mall in Dubai Islands.

Dubai Islands combination of beautiful beaches, golf courses, and luxury communities forms an ideal backdrop for MS Homes' projects, designed to balance exclusivity with accessibility to the city's vibrant core. Each residence reflects MS Homes' commitment to quality, featuring thoughtful design elements such as private pools on balconies and fully-equipped kitchens. By delivering on these high standards, MS Homes positions itself as a preferred choice for discerning investors and homeowners looking for sophisticated, waterfront living in Dubai.

Edited Excerpts:

What inspired MS Homes to focus on creating luxurious waterfront properties in Dubai, and how did your previous experience influence this vision?

Dubai is characteristically a luxury market, attracting investors from around the world who seek high-end products and experiences. The city offers a wide range of construction options, with prices varying significantly based on the level of luxury - ranging from Dh100 to Dh2,500 per sqm. As a company, our background includes extensive development the area is very well developed work in Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad and Karachi. When we arrived in Dubai, we recognised the city's demand for luxury properties, particularly in waterfront locations.

This inspired us to leverage our expertise in creating luxurious environments. We focused on designing waterfront properties in areas like Dubai Island, which is strategically located near the old city, close to Sheikh Zayed Road, the airport, and other key locations. The area is well-developed, featuring beaches, golf courses, and communities with hotels, along with the upcoming mall, which will be the largest in the area.

Our vision was to design properties that offer luxury while being more accessible compared to other high-end areas. We aimed to create an attractive option for those seeking luxurious waterfront living that balances exclusivity with a convenient location close to the heart of the city. This approach allows us to cater to discerning investors who desire both luxury and proximity to Dubai's key attractions and amenities.

What differentiates MS Homes from other high-end real estate developers in the market?

In a market saturated with numerous developers offering numerous properties, we set ourselves apart by focusing on delivering the highest quality in every aspect of our projects. One of our key differentiators is the attention to detail in our amenities, which are designed to provide an exceptional experience. Each apartment features its own private pool on the balcony and comes with a fully equipped kitchen, ensuring residents enjoy top-tier amenities that enhance their living experience.

As our first project in Dubai, we committed to delivering higher quality, aiming to exceed the standards set by other developers. Our goal is to offer not just luxury, but also a living environment that reflects our dedication to excellence, making our properties a distinctive choice in the high-end real estate market.

MS Homes has achieved record-breaking sales in Pakistan and now moved into the Dubai market. What do you attribute this success to, and what strategies have driven it?

A home is a fundamental need for everyone. Over the years, we've delivered thousands of homes and commercial buildings across various cities in Pakistan. This experience gave us the confidence to expand into Dubai with the same commitment to excellence.

Our success can be attributed to several key factors. First, we focus on delivering top-tier quality in all our projects, ensuring timely delivery and offering flexible payment plans that make luxury more accessible. By combining affordability with luxury and maintaining a strong focus on meeting deadlines, we have built trust with our clients.

What challenges have you faced, and how have you adapted to meet the needs of your clients?

Dubai attracts people from all over the world - Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and beyond - drawn by the city's infrastructure, security, and luxury. The biggest challenges we face are maintaining high construction quality and delivering projects on time. Timely delivery is critical for building trust and meeting our commitments.

As Dubai continues to grow, we see more international interest, and because the city offers more affordable prices compared to other global markets like London or Mumbai, the demand remains strong. We adapt by ensuring we uphold these standards to meet the expectations of a global clientele.

What advice would you give to someone, whether local or an international investor, who is considering purchasing a home in Dubai?

If you're coming from anywhere in the world, my advice is to first explore the market and understand how it’s moving. Dubai offers different types of markets - luxury, mid-range, and more affordable options - so it really depends on your budget and what you're looking for. The government's involvement ensures security.

Moreover, Dubai offers attractive rental income, typically between 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent, for our specific project, which is highly competitive globally. The city also provides a secure environment with strong government oversight, making it easy to invest and manage properties. With the government's long-term vision extending to 2050, Dubai remains a stable and promising market for real estate investment.