Meydan announces Dh529 million contract for lagoon-side living at Naya, District One

Meydan, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an Dh529 million contract to Bhatia General Contracting Co for the construction of Naya at District One, nestled in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

Naya at District One comprises three green-roof residential towers featuring 456 spacious one-, two, three-, and four-bedroom apartments and lagoon villas. Bhatia General Contracting an independent contracting and construction company with more than four decades of experience in the region, will undertake the construction of Tower 1 (G+20), Tower 2 (G+12), and Tower 3 (G+16), along with amenities. The project is scheduled to be completed by Q3 2027.

Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “With its sophisticated design and curated amenities, Naya at District One sets a new standard for master-planned residential developments in the UAE. Here, residents can connect with nature, enjoy resort-style amenities and experience the very best of upscale living. We are pleased to partner with an experienced company like Bhatia General Contracting Co. on this project to turn our vision for Naya into reality and further enrich Dubai’s vibrant real estate landscape.” Ajay Bhatia, chairman, Bhatia General Contracting, said: “We are honoured to work with Dubai Holding Real Estate for the construction of Naya at District One and bring our expertise and innovation to a project that epitomises luxury and precision. Our decades of experience and unwavering commitment to quality will ensure timely delivery of this exceptional development, reflecting our shared vision for excellence.” Naya at District One prioritises the well-being of residents with a wealth of amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, sports courts, sprawling green spaces and a rooftop lounge. Families can enjoy dedicated children’s play areas and pools. Direct access to the 35-hectare Crystal Lagoon and its beaches offers endless opportunities for kayaking, paddle boarding and other water sports. Located in District One, Naya is just 4 kilometres from the heart of Downtown Dubai, 10 minutes from Meydan Racecourse, and 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Located in one of Dubai’s most prestigious areas, District One is a master-planned community that seamlessly blends luxury and nature. District One is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with 60 per cent of the area dedicated to open green spaces, it offers over 8km of cycling and running tracks as well as 14km of shoreline living, redefining modern indoor-outdoor lifestyles.