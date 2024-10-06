MAG launches Dh350 million tower at Dubai Sports City

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:39 PM

MAG Lifestyle Development, one of the leading and most established real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of MAG 777, a Dh350 million residential tower located in a lakefront setting in Dubai Sports City, which is already 60 per cent complete.

MAG 777 offers easy access to some of the city’s most renowned shopping malls, dining outlets, entertainment venues, medical facilities, and schools, making it a prime choice for both families and professionals. Additionally, the project is in proximity to world-class sports facilities, such as stadiums and golf courses, enhancing its appeal for those seeking an active lifestyle.

The 22-storey building offers 261 fully-fitted units, featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments designed to embody modern luxury and functionality, and will be ready for handover by the end of 2025. Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, emphasized the importance of MAG 777 in the company’s portfolio: “In line with our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences, MAG 777 represents a new benchmark in luxury living at Dubai Sports City. This project promises a lifestyle that embodies elegance, comfort, and modernity. Every element, from the exquisite interiors to the world-class amenities, has been thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of our discerning residents. We are excited to bring this unique vision to life and raise expectations for urban living in Dubai Sports City.” “By introducing MAG 777, we are enhancing our portfolio with distinguished real estate projects in Dubai and continuing the MAG tradition of pushing the boundaries of modern living with innovative designs and top-tier amenities,” added Al Gaddah.

MAG 777 will offer a range of premium amenities across two dedicated floors. The 20th floor serves as a comprehensive health club featuring a large gym, yoga room, Pilates room, steam room, sauna, and a cold plunge room. Meanwhile, on the rooftop, residents will enjoy an infinity pool with lake views, a BBQ deck, and serene relaxation zones The development also includes ample parking, spread across the basement and ground floors.