Luxury Swiss watchmaker launches second residential tower in Dubai

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM

After the success and sell-out of the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, London Gate, a real estate developer in Dubai and Franck Muller, the leading Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, have now unveiled their next big project - Franck Muller Vanguard Tower.

A luxury development set in the heart of Dubai Marina, this new project follows the success of their first collaboration. Valued at Dh1.6 billion, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower will offer an unmatched luxury lifestyle experience, with residences starting from Dh1.25 million and a planned handover by September 2027.

According to Morgan’s 2024 report on Dubai’s Branded Residences, the number of units produced in 2024 rose almost 50% from 2022, currently accounting for 7.2% of all property transactions in Dubai.

Spanning 34 floors, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower will feature 722 luxury units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Studio apartments are sized between 414 and 674 sq. ft., while one-bedroom residences range from 779 to 1,010 sq. ft. Two-bedroom apartments are 1,041 sq. ft., and three-bedroom units span between 1,768 and 1,862 sq. ft. Each residence is inspired by the Franck Muller Vanguard watch collection, with sweeping views of the Dubai Marina.

“With this partnership, we aim to reinstate the standards of sophistication and elegance, creating a living experience that reflects the brand values and vision of both London Gate and Franck Muller. An exclusive branded residential project, this will stand as a testament to our commitment to crafting unparalleled and never-seen spaces that resonate with our brand partner’s essence and prestige,” said Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate. “With London Gate our commitment to both quality and delivery always remains our top priority with every project. Three of our projects, namely Nadine 1, Nadine 2 and Maya 5, are now completed ahead of schedule. Our iconic Franck Muller Aeternitas tower is rapidly moving towards completion with 30 floors already completed,” she adds. Offering panoramic views of the Dubai Marina, the Franck Muller Vanguard Tower offers modern fitness centers with cutting-edge equipment, luxurious swimming pools and serene lounges, full concierge services, secure parking with private access and immediate proximity to Dubai’s top attractions.

“After the record-breaking success of our first project together with Aeternitas Tower, we have set a benchmark for what branded residences can achieve in Dubai. This positions our partnership with London Gate as one of the most successful collaborations between a developer and a luxury brand in the region. In less than a year, this is our second major launch and we’re absolutely thrilled and confident to bring yet more elegance to the Dubai skyline with Franck Muller Vanguard Tower. This residential tower truly embodies the grandeur and elegance that are synonymous with our timepieces. We believe this project will resonate with our clientele and further strengthen our position in the market,” said Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller.