Look: Dubai's 10 'best' homes revealed

The city’s most remarkable homes competed for the crown of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes Competition

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 1:45 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 6:59 PM

Dubai’s high-end properties are comparable to those of any other modern city in the world, offering luxury, opulence and amenities that are best in the class.

As a result of strong demand for the emirate’s ultra-luxury properties, the emirate has seen the property market scaling new heights in terms of product offering as well as prices in the last two years.

Dubai has recorded the most expensive penthouse being sold for over Dh410 million, while a mansion in Emirates Hills and a penthouse on Bugatti by Binghatti tower are priced at record-breaking Dh750 million, reflecting how demand for ultra-luxury continues unabated.

Recently, the city’s most remarkable homes also competed for the crown of Dubai’s Top 50 Homes Competition, hosted by the leading property management and brokerage firm, Betterhomes.

Over 300 homes were submitted, 50 were shortlisted and the winners were chosen by both the public and the judge panel.

These hidden gems from breathtaking villas and apartments are nestled in exclusive communities to luxurious penthouses with panoramic views. Ranging from hand-cut glass chandeliers to Bentley and Versace-designed homes, these luxurious homes offer endless possibilities for entertainment and relaxation.

Here are the 10 best homes in Dubai:

10. Contemporary villa in Dubai Hills Estate

This 6-bedroom contemporary villa in Dubai Hills Estate was third place as the public’s favourite. The villa's main attractions are the wave sofa, striking carpet, entrance foyer, and elaborate mosaic wall that embody the essence of luxury living. At the centre of the home is a stunning hand-cut glass chandelier in a double-height seating atrium, which is open to the sky through a glass ceiling. This connects all the rooms whilst providing an abundance of natural light.

9. Japanese-inspired villa in Emirates Hills

This four-storey villa spread over 45,000 square feet in Emirates Hills came in second place as the public's favourite. The villa’s staircase, a key design feature, blends Japanese minimalism and classical-inspired proportions with modern details. With a cinema, poker room, games room, bar, gym and spa, this luxurious home offers endless possibilities for entertainment and relaxation.

8. Beachside mansion at Palm Jumeirah

Chosen as the public's favourite, this opulent 10-bedroom beachside mansion has been designed by the most luxurious brands, such as Bentley and Versace, adding an unparalleled level of sophistication and grandeur to the property. The home has a large, open floor plan and a range of amenities such as a private pool, outdoor entertaining areas, and a home automation system. Nestled in the highly sought-after Palm Jumeirah, the villa boasts its own private beach and spectacular views of Atlantis The Royal.

7. Bohemian-style villa in Greens Community West

This bohemian-style villa in the Greens Community West is a true masterpiece of design, where every element has been considered to create a space that is both beautiful and functional. The natural wood accents and warming colour palette bring a sense of cosiness, creating an ambience that is both inviting and relaxing. From the carefully curated decor to the thoughtfully placed furnishings, every detail has been chosen with care, giving this space a unique and personal touch.

6. Villa overlooking golf course

Indulge in a tour of this flawless villa, which has been completely transformed thanks to the passion and skill of a talented couple. Kyle, the owner of Rare Renovations, skillfully brought the property to life, while his wife curated every element of the interior design and staging with impeccable attention to detail. From the sleek lines to the exquisite marble and travertine surfaces, this home truly embodies the finest in luxury living. The open-plan living space flows effortlessly into the garden via bi-fold doors which overlook the pristine golf course.

5. Villa with indoor BBQ area

One home that has captured significant attention is the winner of the Best Entertainment Area category. This remarkable villa boasts an indoor BBQ area that is fully vented to the roof, allowing for year-round BBQ sessions and entertainment. It also features a cinema with a stocked refreshment area, a gym, an Xbox gaming room, a golf simulator room, a spacious kitchen, caterer's kitchen and an outdoor pool screen. To top it all off, it also includes a fully fitted American diner, created for the children to cook, eat, watch TV and have fun with their friends.

4. Oasis of tranquillity in Business Bay

This unique 2-bedroom apartment spread over 5,000 sqft is an oasis of tranquillity and elegance in the heart of Business Bay. The owners, Kito and Jane De Boer bought this property off-plan and made significant changes to the layout of the apartment at the planning stage. The most significant of these was to open the living room to provide a more expansive view of the canal. Now, this apartment is home to over 40 pieces of art and sculptures gathered from around the world.

3. Minimalist villa in Meadows

The minimalist villa in the Meadows community has been completed with micro-cement throughout the property on the floors and walls, both inside and out to create a cohesive textured palette. The extended kitchen includes 3 large pivot doors which open out onto a micro cement pool and lounge area, creating a perfect indoor-outdoor vibe. The understated elegance continues throughout, with neutral, earthy colours and textures used to create a relaxing, luxurious home.

2. Villa with Bali-inspired pool

The Gold Residential Home Award was presented to Abdul Khalid's awe-inspiring villa on Jumeirah Island. This villa boasts a plethora of bespoke amenities, including a stunning cigar lounge, game room, golf room, F1 Ferrari gaming room, snooker room, and music areas. However, the cascading waterfalls that lead to a Bali-inspired pool stole the spotlight.

1. Venetian-style villa in Jumeirah Islands

K4, the proud winners of the Platinum Residential Home Award, stole the show with their exquisite Venetian-style villa located in Jumeirah Islands. The moment you step inside, you're greeted by a black and white marble floor that sets the stage for the opulent finishes that await. Every corner of the home showcases K4's impeccable craftsmanship, from their custom-built arched doors and windows to the intricate details such as an emerald-coloured hundred-piece chandelier. The custom-made Italian travertine shelves further enhance the overall atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.

ALSO READ: