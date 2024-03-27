Inside Dubai's Dh200-million home with built-in salon, theatre, gaming lounge

Facade of the Dh200 million mansion on Palm Jumeirah fronds in Dubai. Photos: Neeraj Murali.

As Dubai's luxury property market continues its upward trajectory, extravagant residences with private elevators, mini golf course, cinema and sky fountain often make headlines. Earlier this year, Knight Frank's 2024 global prime residential markets forecast predicted that Dubai's market for luxury property will continue to grow exponentially this year.

With more ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) investing in Dubai's property market, Palm Jumeirah island, with its elegant homes, top privacy and magnificent beachfront views, has become a destination of choice.

In 2023, it was revealed that three properties on the island had featured in the list of the world's 25 most expensive properties sold globally in 2022.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like inside these exclusive villas? Join us as we tour a unique Dh200 million villa on Palm Jumeirah. The custom-built beachfront mansion has been listed for sale on the luxury website Sotheby's.

Here is a sneak peek inside the mansion:

Gorgeous views

It is located on Frond H of the Palm, a single-row villa with ten bedrooms and 11 baths spread over four floors, including a basement area. "Frond H and I are the shortest on the Palm and have only 11 villas on each," said agent Bassel Elmasri. "This gives the villas on it more exclusivity."

Atlantis The Royal view

The living areas are spacious, with triple-height ceilings and large windows that look out over the sea toward Atlantis The Royal. Furnished with designer furniture like Hermes and Fendi, it immediately sets the tone for opulence throughout the house.

Living room

Rear view of the Dh200m mansion on Palm Jumeirah fronds in Dubai. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Dining area

An 18-seater dining area is located just beyond the spacious hall. The villa also has open lounging areas throughout the house, as well as a large home office on the ground floor and an outdoor pool.

Dinning room

10 Bedrooms

Each of the ten bedrooms of the house is decently sized and tastefully decorated. Some even have a gaming as well as a seating area. Spread over 23,500 sq ft, it is one of the largest villas on the Palm Jumeirah. Outside the main bedroom is a 14-door closet and seating area.

One of the 10 bedrooms

Bedroom

One of the master bedroom

Industrial kitchen

The villa is equipped with an industrial kitchen in the basement, as well as a food lift that runs throughout the three floors of the house, an additional pantry and an al fresco summer kitchen on the ground floor.

Industrial kitchen

In-built salon

Residents of the house can get massages and have their hair done inside the home in an in-built salon area. The room is also lined with the equipment needed for a manicure and pedicure. With the food lift running through the room, a sip of water or juice is just a button away.

Salon and massage room

Gaming lounge

In the basement, next to the gym, is a gaming area with a pool table and foosball table. There is also a set of chairs and a table in the corner. Next to the gaming area, there is an outdoor lounge.

Gaming room

Theatre at home

Movie nights are taken very seriously here. The house has a soundproof 13-seater private home theatre with reclining leather seats, wooden panelling and velvet carpet.

Home theatre

Gym

A fully equipped gym that includes cardio machines, weight machines as well as free weights of all shapes and sizes is located in the basement area.

Gym area

Leisure area

Adjacent to the gym is a relaxation area. A steam room, sauna and ice bath are designed right next to each other. The ice bath, which involves people dunking themselves in a tub filled with ice cubes, is said to promote recovery and alleviate muscle soreness.

Closet of one of the master bedroom

