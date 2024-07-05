Indian realtor plans Dh2 billion investments in Dubai

The move to cloud services run by Amazon Web Services would give greater resilience to data used to support the defence force
Zoya Developments, a prominent real estate developer from India, announced its expansion into the UAE market with Investment of over Dh2 billion allocated for the next three years. This landmark entry is marked by the unveiling of their first project in Dubai’s thriving Furjan area, with a projected handover in 2026.
Zoya Developments’ inaugural projects in Dubai will be located in thriving localities like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, promising new benchmarks in residential living. These soon-to-be revealed projects will feature spacious layouts, integrated outdoor spaces, and cutting-edge smart home technologies, all designed with a customer-centric approach.
For 14 years, Zoya Developments has earned a stellar reputation in the Indian market, where they have delivered over 100,000 units and developed more than two million sq.ft. of prime real estate.
Zoya Developments was created under the leadership of Farooq Khan. Zoya Developments comez to Dubailed forward by the second generation of the business - Executive Directors Shoaib Khan and Imtiaz Khan. Through thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of customers’ needs, Zoya Developments believe in crafting legacies that that will live on for generations.
“Dubai’s dynamic growth, visionary leadership, and forward-thinking initiatives have made it an ideal destination for our foray into this market. The acquisition of prime land in top-rated areas like Furjan, Dubai Islands and JVT, underscores our commitment to creating community-centric living environments in strategic locations,” said Imtiaz Khan, Founder & Managing Director of Zoya Developments.
The company will seek to tap into the affordable luxury segment, with attractive payment plans to target first time buyers, Shoaib Khan added.
Collaborating with leading architects and designers, the company creates visually stunning and highly functional spaces that go beyond trends to enhance liveability. The integration of smart home technologies ensures convenience, security, and personalization for residents. Sustainability is another cornerstone of Zoya’s approach.
Dubai’s property market has seen strong growth in recent years. Buyers are interested in suburban communities like Furjan which are well-connected and with a thriving community life. Developers are taking notice of this trend and launching new projects catering to buyers who prefer these areas. This not only offers buyers new options in emerging areas at affordable prices, but also offering them access to locations that will soon become popular locations for both homeowners and tenants in the coming years.
The move to cloud services run by Amazon Web Services would give greater resilience to data used to support the defence force
Move comes 4 years after the brand was banned from India as a part a wider crackdown on some Chinese apps following border conflicts
Whether an activity is ancillary or not would depend on case-to-case basis and would primarily depend on the main activity
The deal will help BitOasis strengthen its position in the region and enhance its services.
Successful innovation efforts focus on supporting sustainability initiatives and uplifting marginalized communities
Lakshmi Narayanan honoured as Freeman of the City of London at Global Wealth Conference 2024
Russian economy weathers sanctions; the revenue accounts for a third of Russian budget proceedings
Higher supply from Nigeria and Iran offset the impact of voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider Opec+ alliance