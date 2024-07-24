Dubai: Prices from Dh11 million as Expo City land plots go on sale

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 1:14 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:33 PM

Expo City Dubai has announced the launch of plots of land for sale at the Expo Valley residential project. The plots are freehold and Emiratis, expatriates as well as non-resident international investors can buy them, a top official told Khaleej Times.

With ‘Expo Valley Plots’, prospective buyers can purchase land from 7,500 to 12,500sqft “with the flexibility to combine areas to suit their needs”, the master developer said on Wednesday.

“Prices start at Dh11 million and vary depending on location, plot size and elevation,” said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai. “The estimated handover period is Q2 2025.”

Expo Valley, which will welcome its first residents in early 2026, comprises 532 villas, townhouses and semi-detached properties.

When asked how investors can buy land, Al Khatib said: “Expo City Dubai manages and guides the entire process to ensure a seamless experience for the buyer, following the standard off plan buying procedures. Whether for individual or corporate buyers, the required documents are submitted; deposit and Dubai Land Department (DLD) fees are paid, and booking takes place immediately. This is followed by the issuance and registration of the Sales and Purchase Agreement with DLD.”

Once the sale concludes, the developer will guide buyers and their consultants on design and construction rules and regulations. The buyers then choose their own consultants and contractors.

A gated community within Expo City Dubai, the project will be home to a nature reserve, a lake and a wadi.

According to the brochure of the ‘Expo Valley Plots’, prospective buyers will get the “space, privacy and architectural freedom” to “design a home that complements its surroundings”.