Emirati-led enterprise seeks to enhance its footprint in UAE real estate

Eng Masoud Al Zarouni, CEO & Co Founder, Vision Developments with the leadership team. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 5:23 PM

Vision Developments, an Emirati enterprise, has unveiled its plans for local expansion and growth. Vision Developments has established itself in the market since 2021 with three projects completed and sold out.

The compnay is backed by by 15 years of experience in construction and real estate developments by Vision Constructions.

Vision is announcing numerous upcoming projects in the next three years. First of the handovers will be as soon as Q4 2024 with two properties — Karma and Platinum in Liwan. In line with their vision, the company aims to bring in substantial investment towards thriving and upcoming communities in Dubai with quality developments for family living. They are projecting a staggering market prospect of Dh3 billion in the upcoming years.

Eng. Masoud Al Zarooni, the co-founder & CEO of Vision Developments, said: “Vision Developments is a testament to the spirit of innovation and progress inherent to Dubai and the vision of the Emirates to enhance the quality of family living,” adds Al Zarooni. “We are committed to shaping communities, enriching lives, and realising dreams, not just by building properties but bringing together communities.”

With over 18 years of leadership experience with extensive involvement in governmental projects within the UAE, Al Zarooni has been a key figure in the strategic planning and execution of various initiatives. Having served in significant roles within prominent governmental bodies, his expertise spans across diverse sectors, contributing significantly to the development and advancement of the country’s infrastructure, economy, and societal welfare. His tenure includes leadership positions in high-profile projects, leveraging his deep understanding of the local landscape, regulatory frameworks, and strategic partnerships to drive impactful outcomes. Throughout his illustrious career, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the UAE’s development agenda, cementing his reputation as a visionary leader and a driving force behind the nation’s progress. Vision Karma offers 1 and 2-bedroom spaces. It is expected to be handed over in Q4 this year. — Supplied photo The two upcoming properties bring the Vision ethos to life with community living in the heart of Dubai. Vision Platinum promises ultimate elegance embodying luxury and state-of-the-art technology in 1, 2, and 4 bedrooms. Vision Karma offers 1 and 2-bedroom spaces with the value of amenities that are meticulously integrated to offer a life of ease and sophistication. Strategically positioned developments in prominent areas like Liwan, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Jumeirah Garden City, Vision Developments select locations to offer residents unparalleled accessibility and vibrant communities. These carefully chosen locales promise a seamless blend of convenience and vibrancy, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing lifestyles. The company promises investors unparalleled returns on investment, given its handpicked locations strategically chosen for their proximity to essential amenities and rising demand.

Taking their Emirati roots to the global audience, the company extends meticulously crafted properties tailored to the unique preferences and needs of families. Vision Developments signals not just a shift in the real estate paradigm but also reflects the growing influence of Emirati-led businesses in shaping the future of Dubai’s economy.