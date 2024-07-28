Dubai: Why more landlords asking tenants to vacate properties

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:29 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 10:10 PM

Many landlords in Dubai are asking tenants to vacate their properties in order to list them for sale, to cash in on record high prices, or move in themselves to beat rising rentals.

Rents have been increasing at a double-digit rate in Dubai over the past three years due to high demand from new residents coming to the emirate.

Anisha Sagar, director of property management at Allsopp and Allsopp, said the law is clear that owners can serve notice to a tenant if they decide to sell the property or intend to move into the property for personal use.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Anisha Sagar

“What we have noticed is an increase in landlords looking to take advantage of the excellent market and listing properties for sale in higher numbers. We have also seen an increase in landlords moving back into the properties they own, as rents across the city continue to increase."

For owners that do decide to move back into their own homes, they are not permitted to place the property back into the market to re-rent for two consecutive years.

In March, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) revised its rental index to bring rates in line with the market.

Eviction notices

However, industry insiders say that some landlords are sending eviction notices to their tenants who are paying less than the Rera Rental Index.

“Some landlords in Dubai are issuing eviction notices to tenants paying below the rental index rate. Although the updated Rera Rental Index permits adjustments to market rates, many landlords prefer to evict tenants to reset rental agreements and maximise their rental income,” said Anmoll D Shroff, founder and chairman of Elton Group.

Anmoll D Shroff

Valid reasons

Rupert Simmonds, director of leasing at Betterhomes, said: “The reasons for the eviction notice must be valid. Valid reasons include the landlord wanting to demolish or reconstruct the property, the property requiring major renovations, which cannot be carried out with the tenant in situ, the landlord or first-degree-relative wanting to use the property themselves, and the landlord wishing to sell the property. Eviction notice for these reasons requires a 12-month notice period through the correct channels.”

Rupert Simmonds

He added that a “landlord is not permitted to evict a tenant to rent the property again at a higher price, circumventing the rental increase calculator.”

Shroff said landlords may give eviction notices to tenants who pay less than the Rental Index rate, but the legality of this action depends on the specific conditions and regulations set by the Dubai Land Department and Rera.

“A landlord must follow proper legal procedures and have valid reasons for eviction like planned property sale, personal use or significant renovations. Evictions done solely with the objective of increasing rent are likely illegal unless justifiable reasons accompany them. It is essential for both landlords as well as tenants to take into account the recent Rera guidelines and seek legal advice if required,” said Shroff.

Maximum annual rental increase