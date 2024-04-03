Dubai: Sobha Group sets up Dh450 million new facility in DIC

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 8:49 PM

Real estate developer Sobha Group on Wednesday said it has set up a second furniture factory by signing a land lease agreement with Dubai Industrial City (DIC) with an investment valued at Dh450 million.

It is located across an 84,000 square metre land plot with a built-up area of 50,000 sqm. The company will manufacture a range of products including sofas, seats, armchairs, chairs, beds, car and airplane seats, assembled and flat-pack cabinets for the local market and for export customers.

The new facility will reinforce the local industrial sector through initiatives such as ‘Make it In the Emirates’.

“Sobha Furniture at Dubai Industrial City will contribute to Dubai’s and the UAE’s manufacturing landscape in the years to come, and we are proud to expand Sobha Group’s legacy of adding value to change lives for the better,” said PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group.

“With this factory, we aim to not only meet but exceed global standards of high-quality, luxury furniture manufacturing. This significant investment underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and contributing to the growth of the local economy,” said Carlo Magistretti, CEO of Sobha Furniture.

Its location within Dubai Industrial City will also enable synergies with Sobha Furniture’s existing facility in KEZAD in Abu Dhabi.

