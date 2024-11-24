Dubai Real Estate Corporation revenues up 28%

The Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) and its subsidiary, Wasl Group reported a 28 per cent growth in revenues for the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period in 2023.

Wasl Group, through its innovative real estate projects, aims to support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double its economy and transform the city into one of the world’s top three urban economies. The Group’s diverse real estate portfolio includes over 55,000 residential and commercial units, more than 35 hotels, several premier leisure facilities such as golf courses, and more than 5,500 industrial land plots.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of DREC, on Sunday met with the corporation’s Board of Directors to approve its budget for 2025.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the financial statements of the corporation, for the period from January to October 2024.

Sheikh Maktoum said the strong performance of the real estate sector, which remains a key pillar of Dubai’s economy, reflects the emirate’s rapid progress for sustainable development. The sector’s growth contributes significantly to the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to transform the city into one of the world’s top three urban economies, he added.

Sheikh Maktoum highlighted Dubai’s ability to adapt to global challenges and attract high-quality investments and talent, reinforcing its growth as a global commercial hub.