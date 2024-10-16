Dubai ready apartment achieves highest ever price per square foot

Real estate agents Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban of Driven Properties. — Supplied photo

A landmark sale has set a new record in Dubai’s real estate market. A fully upgraded, ready apartment on Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as Bulgari Island, has been sold for a staggering price close to Dh17,000 per square foot — the highest ever achieved for a ready apartment in the city.

This transaction was handled by real estate agents Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban of Driven Properties, who represented the seller in this record-breaking deal.

Located on a high floor, the residence offers dual panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, Bulgari Marina, and the sea. Connected to the mainland by a 300-metre bridge, Jumeirah Bay Island is home to the Bulgari Resort and Residences. Residents enjoy unparalleled privacy, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views, solidifying the island’s status as one of the most coveted addresses in the region.

“Setting this new record is a testament to Driven Properties’ unwavering commitment to excellence and our profound understanding of the luxury real estate market. This sale demonstrates that Dubai’s market remains strong and resilient, with demand for high-end properties continuing to thrive,” said Abdullah Alajaji, CEO and Founder of Driven Properties. “Lina and Kianoush have once again showcased their remarkable ability to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele.” Kianoush Darban added, “This record-breaking transaction is a proud moment for us, further proving that Dubai continues to attract elite buyers seeking the very best in real estate.”

Driven Properties has an impressive track record on Jumeirah Bay Island, consistently surpassing previous records and setting new benchmarks.