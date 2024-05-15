Dubai: New branded residential project launched in Meydan

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 3:07 PM Last updated: Wed 15 May 2024, 3:09 PM

A new branded residential project has been launched in Dubai to meet growing demand for uber-luxury projects in the emirate.

Incorporating Italian brand Tonino Lamborghini Group's designs, the four towers are being developed in Meydan by the Gulf Land Property Developers, housing 541 units including studio, one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

The project will encompass approximately 750,000 square feet of gross floor area comprising 2 buildings with 6 floors and 2 buildings with 12 floors. Each building will have 2 parking levels and offer a range of 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom apartments with materials, interior design, fittings, and kitchens from the design studios of Tonino Lamborghini.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai is among the top cities that house branded residences. According to Global Branded Residences, the number of branded residences is set to double over the next five years due to strong demand. There are already more than 50 branded residential projects in Dubai and another 70 are set to come up over the next few years.

“Over the years, we have become a cornerstone of luxury real estate in Dubai, recognised for our diverse expertise and commitment to innovative design and construction, creating unique lifestyle homes,” said Shaher Mousli, chairman of Gulf Land Property Developers.

“We are bringing Italian materials and design. It's very important to bring this lifestyle element to the residents, not just by having the brand name on the side of the building, but by offering the Italian lifestyle experience across every element of the interiors as well. We cannot bring Italy to Dubai, but we can deliver the Italian style of living in this market,” said Tonino Lamborghini, founder and chairman of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A.

“Having Tonino Lamborghini provide us with design direction and implementation enables us to deliver a new level of luxury, design philosophy, and quality of production that can only be achieved with a creative powerhouse like the Tonino Lamborghini brand,” said Bilal Hamadi, general manager of Gulf Land Property Developers.

“We are experiencing exponential growth and with this project, we are moving the company to the next level of success,” said Rami Shamma, vice president of sales and marketing at Gulf Land Property Developers.

ALSO READ: