Dubai: Highest apartment rent in history? 4-bedroom unit leased out for Dh4.4 million a year

A penthouse at The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences on Palm Jumeirah has been rented out for Dh4.4 million — becoming the one of the 'biggest single-unit rental deals' in Dubai. It is believed to be the 'most expensive' apartment lease in the city's history, a real estate agency claimed.

The 10,000sqft four-bedroom penthouse includes a living and dining area, a library, and an exercise room — all fully furnished. It also comes with a 2,700sqft terrace and a transparent infinity pool with panoramic views of the city and the Burj Al Arab.

The tenant is a high-net-worth European family who is returning to live and work in Dubai after a stay abroad, according to real estate agency Metropolitan Premium Properties, which negotiated the deal.

They selected the penthouse for its high-end amenities, the hotel concierge service it provides and the fact that it was turnkey and ready to move in.

Residents of The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences can also take advantage of a private beach, 17 celebrity-led restaurants, a 295ft sky-high infinity pool and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, among other amenities.

“The client was looking at other units on the Palm; however, they didn’t find anything to their liking so they decided to increase their initial budget and settle on the penthouse, which has the hotel amenities they were looking for and is also brand new,” said Vladimir Minaev, luxury property specialist at Metropolitan Premium Properties.

“It is undoubtedly the most unique penthouse in Dubai as there is nothing that compares. I really believed in the project from day one and advised my clients, such as the owner of the penthouse, to invest at an early stage. He now has multiple units in the development and has seen his investments significantly increase in value.” In March this year, Minaev sold a four-bedroom apartment for Dh61 million, which was also one of the highest resale transaction in The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences. This resulted in a three-fold profit for the owner who purchased the unit during the pandemic. ALSO READ: Dubai villa rented out for Dh15.5 million a year in emirate's largest leasing deal Dubai: Record property prices, payment plans push buyers from prime areas to outskirts