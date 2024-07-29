Damac’s first project dedicated only for Emirati brokers launched

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:50 PM

Dubai-based private developer Damac Properties has launched a project where an entire building will be dedicated exclusively for the Emirati brokers to sell it to UAE nationals customers, residents and foreign investors.

Special incentives to Emirati brokers and special offers for Emirati customers have been designed to encourage this initiative.

Damac Lagoon Views is the first project for Emirati brokers to sell as part of a collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to support and recognise the contributions of Emirati realty brokers in the UAE community.

The developer elaborated that only Emirati licensed brokers across the UAE would be able to sell these units to all the nationalities who are interested in buying in the project.

“Damac is the first to dedicate a whole building exclusively for UAE national licensed brokers. UAE nationals will get a 10 per cent discount when buying Damac Lagoon Views. UAE national licensed brokers will get a 6 per cent flat commission when selling the project,” Damac said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"UAE nationals play a crucial role in the nation's real estate brokerage community. The Damac Lagoon Views apartments are a testament to delivering unparalleled luxury and quality, and we are excited to have showcased this project for this occasion," said Amira Sajwani, managing director of sales and development at Damac.

Prices for the Damac Lagoon Views start from Dh1.143 million for a one-bedroom and go up to Dh1.944 million for 2-bedroom apartments.

10,000 new brokers to enter market

The developer organised an event in Dubai last week to apprise Emirati brokers about the project which was attended by around 300 brokers.