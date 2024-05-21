Dubai developer unveils Dh150 million smart home residences in Al Furjan

Symbolic Developments management at the launch of their latest project 'Symbolic Aura' in Al Furjan Dubai

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 4:48 PM

Symbolic Developments, a real estate developer in Dubai and a venture by the Speedex Group, on Tuesday announce the launch of its newest project, Symbolic Aura. The project, valued at Dh150 million, introduces 72 premium lifestyle Sky Garden Residences in the vibrant Al Furjan neighborhood of Dubai.

Featuring a range of 2.5 and 3-bedroom apartments, Symbolic Aura will come with fully furnished interiors and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances from a renowned German brand. The design of the project maximizes natural light and ventilation.

Murtaza Moiz, vice-chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group, said: “Following the overwhelming success of our first project, Symbolic Alpha in Liwan, which sold out within three months of its launch, we are thrilled to introduce Symbolic Aura in Al Furjan in less than six months.”

Responding to demand from previous project inquiries, Symbolic Developments has incorporated larger 2.5 and 3 BHK typologies in Symbolic Aura, offering some of the largest apartment sizes available in the area. The apartments’ floor-to-ceiling heights are approximately 12 feet and there are only six apartments per floor, the residential community provides unparalleled living experiences. The themed Sky Garden Residences boast balconies adorned with green elements, bringing nature to residents’ doorsteps.

Symbolic Aura’s full-floor amenities offer exclusive access to a wide range of facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, serene meditation retreat, and vibrant communal spaces, ensuring residents’ convenience and luxury all within the confines of the project, ensuring utmost comfort and opulence. Construction for Symbolic Aura is set to commence in June 2024, with possession scheduled for March 2026. The project is situated just 15-20 minutes from major business districts such as Downtown, DIFC, and DMCC.

Symbolic Aura offers a selection of 2.5 BHK residences, approximately 1200 sq.ft., starting at Dh1.60 million. Additionally, there are 3 BHK residences of around 1500 sq.ft., with prices starting at Dh2.10 million onwards. The payment plan has been devised at 40:60 and 10% required on booking.