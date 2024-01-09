Dubai, Abu Dhabi see record property transactions of over Dh411 billion in 2023

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 2:00 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 2:02 PM

Dubai and Abu Dhabi witnessed record real estate transactions in 2023 on the back of unprecedented demand seen for the local property market last year from residents as well as foreign investors.

Quoting Dubai Statistics Centre data, Property Finder said sales transactions set a new annual record with a value of Dh411.74 billion in 2023, growing by 56 per cent when compared to 2022 as the market surpassed its previous peak witnessed in 2014.

Registered sales transactions in 2023 surged to 133,134, an increase of 38 per cent. This represents the highest performance for the year on record, establishing a new benchmark for unparalleled commercial growth.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) showed the number of transactions in Abu Dhabi achieved record highs of 13,298 last year as compared to 7,957 in 2022, a massive increase of 75 per cent.

Transaction values in the capital amounted to Dh44 billion, marking a remarkable 120 per cent increase from Dh19.9 billion in the previous year.

Cherif Sleiman, chief revenue officer, Property Finder said, the market saw new trends emerging, diversified consumer segments, increased scope for businesses in real estate and a strong demand met by supply that is multifaceted and future-equipped.

“Not just that, technology and innovation in search channels enabled property seekers to belong better within their areas of choice, for some - even before they arrived in the nation,” said Sleiman.

Dubai property market saw records being shattered with the highest-ever penthouse and villas going on sale in 2023 as foreign investors pumped billions of dollars into the market and residents increasingly opted to buy rather than rent due to a surge in rentals.

Off-plan property

In the two emirates, the off-plan market witnessed substantial growth. Abu Dhabi’s off-plan sales captured a larger share of total transactions compared to the previous year, while Dubai's off-plan market set a noteworthy record with a remarkable surge, signifying the highest-ever annual performance for 2023.

In Dubai, off-plan sales set a remarkable record, surging by 59.4 per cent to 68,783 transactions from 43,151 in 2022, establishing the highest-ever annual performance for the off-plan market. Around 70.4 per cent of off-plan transactions in Dubai were concentrated in the top 10 areas.

In Abu Dhabi, 10,151 off-plan sales transactions were recorded, compared to 5,095 in 2022, growing by 76 per cent. A significant year-on-year surge of 99 per cent in terms of volume and a 174 per cent increase for the same period in terms of value was recorded for Abu Dhabi.

The off-plan sales transaction value in Abu Dhabi reached Dh35.57 billion compared to Dh12.989 billion.

Popular areas

Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Palm Jumeirah emerged as top choices for those who want to own/rent an apartment in 2023 in Dubai.

In the capital, Al Reem Island, Yas Island, Al Raha Beach, Khalifa City, Corniche Road, Saadiyat Island and Masdar City remained preferred choices for those who want to own or rent an apartment in Abu Dhabi for investment or residence purposes in 2023.

