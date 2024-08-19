E-Paper

Dubai: 10 property owners banned from leasing due to overcrowding, safety concerns

The regulator announced that this decision was taken after inspections carried out

A Staff Reporter
Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:41 PM

Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:46 PM

Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Monday said it banned 10 property owners from leasing their properties due to overcrowding and safety standards.

The regulator announced that this decision was taken after inspections carried out by the regulator’s partners.


“DLD, in partnership with its strategic partners, conducted thorough inspection campaigns that resulted in banning 10 property owners from leasing and subleasing their properties until they resolve their issues and fully meet overcrowding, health and safety standards,” it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The regulator revealed that the violating property owners have been notified about the decision to restrict leasing and sub-leasing until their status is resolved and they comply with the regulations.

“We urge property owners and tenants to comply with laws and regulations to avoid any violations,” it said.

