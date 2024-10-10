Breaking barriers and building dreams

R&H Properties’ CEO and founder Rebiha Helimi

In a candid podcast discussion with Adama Macalou, RH Luxury Properties CEO and Founder Rebiha Helimi first shared her fascination with Dubai, a city she first encountered when it was at the peak of its transformation phase. “I came every year, at least once a year, and everytime I returned, Dubai never had the same face. There were new buildings, skyscrapers, and different and improved road networks so quickly” she recalled.

Such a dramatic evolution ignited her passion for investing in the local market. Over the years, she not only successfully acquired properties but also cultivated a network of clients eager to explore opportunities in Dubai’s real estate sector. Unfortunately, she experienced a crucial hurdle in promoting the prized area – language.

As a result, Rebiha Helimi established RH Luxury Properties as a solution, as she recognized the impediment to investment brought about by language barrier. “I wanted to make my French-speaking network discover it in order for me to efficiently and effectively facilitate their access to various properties here in Dubai,” she emphasized.

“Is it easy to be a CEO?” The question is warranted because of a people’s ongoing curiosity about Power Women leaders like Rebiha Helimi. Well, she is quick to acknowledge that the path to becoming a successful CEO is not devoid of challenges.

“It’s not easy to be a CEO. You don’t have to be sick. You don’t have to be tired. You don’t have a minute of respite,” she explained. During the podcast, she let her guard down and showed her inspiring vulnerability as she explained that balancing the responsibilities of motherhood with her professional ambitions has never been a walk in the park. Yet, Helimi’s determination remains strong and steadfast. “When you work and at the same time love your job, it’s absolutely worth it,” she added. She had modern technology to thank for making her CEO and Mother responsibilities (not easy) but a little bit more manageable. Through the internet, she is able to systematically juggle her dual roles and ensure that both her family and clients receive her utmost and undivided attention. That, every interaction with Helimi is filled with mindfulness and trust. Hence, in the interview she said, “You can come to my house and I will sell you your apartment. But I will explain everything to you. And, I will also give you important pieces of advice to think about.” Likewise, she is armed with relatibility because she embodies the all-important been-there-done-that experiential approach. “I know by experience, everything from what’s good and what’s not. So, you have everything you need to trust me,” she stressed.

Helimi strongly believes that investing in Dubai opens doors to a secure and fulfilling lifestyle. “Living in Dubai comes with a lot of advantages. You have security. You have everything you need for your children,” she articulated. Moreover, by generally simplifying the process of purchasing property, she instills the reassurance that stems from her extensive industry expertise.”