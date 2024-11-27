Azizi Developments unveils Monaco Mansions, part of Azizi Venice

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has unveiled Monaco Mansions, within its mixed-use development, Azizi Venice.

Set entirely on a swimmable body of water - one of the largest lagoons of its kind in the world - Azizi Venice is located in Dubai South, the growth corridor of the emirate.

This collection of over one hundred bespoke mansions represents the latest addition to Dubai’s ultra luxury market. The residences are available in eight distinct architectural styles

With plot sizes ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, each mansion has 6 to 8 bedrooms and is available unfurnished or fully so, with luxurious touches like chandeliers, wall panels, and sculptural staircases. These four-level residences feature both road- and lagoon-facing exteriors, direct beach access, and expansive balconies, alongside dual swimming pools, a rooftop terrace, private cinema, lounges, bars, fitness center, spa with Turkish Hammam, and multiple kitchens.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “The unveiling of Monaco Mansions represents a significant milestone in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape. These exclusive, ultra-luxury mansions, meticulously designed for those who seek truly immersive waterfront living, embody our commitment to delivering unparalleled sophistication and elevated lifestyles tailored for the priviliged few. From their grand architecture and expansive layouts to their wealth of opulent amenities, Monaco Mansions set a new standard of excellence, granting our esteemed investors and residents privacy, refinement, and a connection to nature within the heart of Dubai South.” Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure. Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a scenic setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout. A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai’s dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Dubai South’s stunning array of venues is set to elevate the emirate’s arts landscape. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district’s offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE’s exciting cultural scene.