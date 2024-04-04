Andrea Nucera on Forbes Middle East list

Andrea Nucera, managing director of Reportage Properties

Forbes Middle East rated Reportage Properties as one of the 2024“Leaders of the Most Influential Real Estate Companies in the Middle East”, in their latest analysis which highlights 100 real estate developers in the region that adopt innovation to set the future of the sector.

Andrea Nucera, managing director of Reportage Properties, is the 57th on the list, which Mohamed Al Abbar, founder and managing director of Emaar Properties, took the first place together with Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar Properties, while Nazmi Al Nasr, CEO of “NEOM” Saudi Arabia, was in third place.

Forbes analysis noted that Andrea Nucera held his current position since Reportage Properties, one of the largest UAE private real estate developers, was founded in 2014.The company’s portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Morocco, Russia, and Uganda. Total sales value during 2023 exceeded one billion dollars. In October 2022, they made partnership with Entertainer to launch a loyalty application for their customers.

Forbes criteria in qualifying entrants for the year 2024, included several factors such as financial fiscal discipline in total assets, market value, revenues, the value of projects completed, and projects under construction, as well as the company’s profile in handing properties off, land portfolio, and the number of units owned by the eligible company.

It is worth noting that the 2024 list included companies from nine regional countries, led by the UAE with 33 companies, followed by Saudi Arabia with 23 companies and Egypt with 20 companies.

Reportage Properties’ 2023 sales approached Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion), compared to Dh2.3 bilion for 2022, with a growth rate exceeding 60 per cent.

Sales during the first two months this year exceeded one billion dirhams, driving the company’s total sales to more than Dh4.7 billion since the beginning of 2023, until the end of last February 2024.

Reportage Properties continued completing and handing off a number of projects on schedule in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while they launch a number of new projects.

The company recently completed the Oasis Residence 2 project in Masdar City, which includes 304 residential units. Last year, they started handing off the Oasis Residence 1 project units in Masdar City, in addition to handing off the Al Raha Lofts project in Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi.

The company also completed the first phase of the Rukan Lofts project, being developed in cooperation with the Continental Investment Company, in the Dubailand area.

Reportage recently revealed the launch of the new Royal Park project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 844 residential units.

In Dubai, they launched Reportage Village Project during the third quarter of 2023, which includes 1,767 residential units. They also launched during the first quarter of last year the Bianca project in Dubai, which includes 653 townhouses.