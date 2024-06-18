E-Paper

Ajman completes 169 real estate valuations worth over Dh729.5 million in May

The May report included individual valuation transactions

By WAM

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 6:59 PM

Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 7:00 PM

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman completed 169 real estate valuation processes during May 2024 with a total value exceeding Dh729.5 million, data showed.

The May report included individual valuation transactions, valuations for courts and institutions, and valuations for long-term golden residency visas for investors, which numbered 142 processes and exceeded Dh334 million in total value, representing a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous month.


Ahmed Khalfan Al Shamsi, director of real estate registration, said that the valuation covered commercial, residential, industrial, and agricultural units, with commercial property accounting for the largest share, Dh437.2 million,  up 197 per cent compared to April 2024 and surpassing industrial properties, which had a total value of Dh148.45 million.



