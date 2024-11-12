Ajman: Certificates to practice real estate activity now available via Emirates digital wallet

Photo: WAM

Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation has announced that clients can now obtain the certificate of registration to practice real estate activity via the Emirates Digital Wallet (EDW).

The department is the first entity in Ajman to join the Emirates Digital Wallet, the matter which supports its commitment to a sustainable, technology-driven future based on innovation.

EDW provides government documents through a unified national platform, saving clients' time and effort and ensuring secure, reliable, and up-to-date data directly from the source with the highest levels of security and oversight.

It is a project initiated in 2014 under the auspices of the UAE Banks Federation to identify a methodology to reduce the volume of cash transactions the UAE economy, according to its website.

It is owned by 15 national banks and manages and operates klip, an app which provides access to a platform created to allow payments to be made digitally within the UAE regardless of whether the user has a bank account or not.