Ras Al Khaimah ranks first in 'Expat Essentials Index': InterNations report

Ras Al Khaimah is a city where almost three in four respondents (72 per cent) find it easy to secure housing, compared to just 45 per cent globally. — File photo

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has secured the world’s number one spot out of 53 cities in the “Expat Essentials Index”, conducted by InterNations, the largest global expatriate network, as part of their 2024 Expat Insider report.

The index is based on four categories: admin (how easy it is to get a visa, deal with local bureaucracy, open a bank account); housing (affordability of housing, ease of finding accommodation); digital life (availability of government services online, high-speed internet); and language (how easy it is to integrate without speaking the local language).

This international recognition highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to creating an exceptional living and working environment for its diverse and growing expat community.

In addition to leading the Expat Essentials Index, Ras Al Khaimah ranked second globally in the working abroad index and fifth for ease of settling in.

Heba Fatani, director-general of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), said: “This achievement reflects our dedication to creating a safe, welcoming and thriving community that attracts individuals from all around the world. Ras Al Khaimah’s unique blend of modern infrastructure, spectacular natural environment, rich history and culture, and thriving business and tourism landscapes contribute to its reputation as a leading global destination for expatriates wishing to live and work, establish or manage businesses here.

She added that aligning with this commitment, RAKGMO recently launched Heart of RAK, a comprehensive online platform dedicated to showcasing all aspects of life in the emirate. RAKGMO’s head of special projects Rouba Zeidan, who leads livability initiatives, said: “Earning the top ranking in this global survey is a testament to the vibrant community spirit and the collaborative efforts of both public and private sectors to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal-not only as a premier international business hub, but as a place where individuals and families truly feel at home, thrive and belong. “Hearing that those who chose to move to Ras Al Khaimah genuinely feel at home is the greatest affirmation of its welcoming nature and beauty. We are continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of our dynamic and growing communities.” Earning the top ranking in the InterNations 2024 Expat Essentials Index, Ras Al Khaimah is a city where almost three in four respondents (72 per cent) find it easy to secure housing, compared to just 45 per cent globally. Regarding the housing market, local bureaucracy and the language barrier prior to relocating, 69 per cent of respondents did not believe there to be any concerns in these matters in Ras Al Khaimah, compared to 29 per cent globally.

InterNations’s global expat community includes more than 5.4 million members in 420 cities and 166 countries.