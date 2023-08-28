QuestionPro’s cutting-edge technology uplifts customer and employee experiences in the Middle East

The QuestionPro pavilion at CX Evolve organised by Khaleej TImes. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 4:43 PM

QuestionPro, the world’s leading online survey and experience management software provider, showcased its revolutionary technology at the prestigious CX Evolve event in Dubai. Organised by Khaleej Times, the event gathered the industry’s top experience transformation experts to share insights and innovations shaping the customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) landscape. The event’s highlight was a captivating keynote delivered by QuestionPro’s managing director for EMEA, Sindhu Sreenath, who illuminated the crucial interdependencies of CX and EX.

As organisations across the Middle East strive to elevate their customer and employee engagement strategies, QuestionPro’s participation in the CX Evolve event underscored its commitment to revolutionising experience management through innovative technological solutions. The event provided a platform for industry leaders and visionaries to converge and discuss how advanced technologies are reshaping how businesses interact with their customers and empower their employees.

Sreenath’s keynote presentation shed light on the intricate relationship between CX and EX, highlighting how these two facets are intertwined and have a cascading impact on organisational success. She emphasised: “In today’s fast-paced business landscape, organisations must recognise that exceptional customer experiences stem from motivated and engaged employees. Likewise, satisfied customers become the strongest advocates for a brand, creating a symbiotic cycle.”

QuestionPro’s suite of tools enables companies to capture, analyse, and act on valuable insights that drive meaningful improvements across CX and EX domains. Organisations gain unparalleled insights into customer preferences and employee sentiments by leveraging advanced survey and feedback mechanisms, sentiment analysis, and predictive analytics. Such insights empower decision-makers to implement strategic enhancements that resonate with their external and internal stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to have been part of the CX Evolve event, which exemplifies the Middle East’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies for a holistic transformation of experiences,” remarked Sreenath. “At QuestionPro, we provide innovative solutions that bridge the gap between customer and employee experiences. We aim to equip businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an era where experience is paramount.”

QuestionPro’s presence at CX Evolve underscored its role as a driving force behind the evolution of CX and EX landscapes in the Middle East. The event showcased how businesses can harness technology to amplify customer loyalty, foster employee engagement, and cultivate an environment of continuous improvement.