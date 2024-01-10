Project management leaders head to Dubai

High taxes in India, combined with a favourable regulatory landscape in the UAE, help attract companies
Under the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’, the 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from January 15 to 18, drawing in global experts and specialists who will share their ideas, visions, and creativity in the successful accomplishment of mega projects.
The annual high-level event held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, is organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), DP World and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). It is also sponsored in various categories by Nakheel, ENOC, Dubai Municipality, Qatar Insurance Company, Al Naboodah, FAMCO, United Motors and Heavy Equipment Co. LLC, Wade Adams, Günal Construction Dubai, Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co, SAS, Al Zarouni International Equipment LLC, Road and Traffic Engineering (RTC), and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.
The RTA also announced will the lineup of distinguished participants, including Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, the first female Emirati minister; David Coulthard MBE, a former Formula 1 Grand Prix driver; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Director General , Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA; Saeed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA; Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties; and Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, plus several other international experts and specialists.
