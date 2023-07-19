Barbie, Oppenheimer movie release: Scammers exploit movie goers, lure them with special offers

Fake merchandise, free streaming offers lure shoppers into sharing financial data and funds

One of the fraudulent pages lures users with special offers on Barbie dolls coinciding with the movie launch. — Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 2:46 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 3:54 PM

As movie goers around the world eagerly await the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, scammers are going into overdrive in exploiting their immense popularity for their own sinister motives.

Research has shown that scammers are deceiving unsuspecting users by distributing phishing scams that prey on the excitement surrounding the movie releases by tricking individuals and making off with their money and sensitive personal data.

According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, one of the fraudulent pages lures users with special offers on Barbie dolls coinciding with the movie launch. Besides the regular dolls, users are being enticed to buy limited-edition movie-related dolls, including one of the lead actress Margot Robbie for around £12. They can add a helicopter for £56, making the total cost of the purchase £60 (with an “exclusive” discount).

Unsuspecting users unknowingly send their money and private data directly to fraudsters. — Supplied photo

However, once users decide what to buy, they are redirected to a purchase form that requires personal identification details such as name, address, phone number, and banking information. Unsuspecting users unknowingly send their money and private data directly to fraudsters. Besides the financial risks, this scam also poses serious privacy concerns, as the stolen data could potentially be sold on the Dark Web Market.

The scammers did not miss out on another popular release, Oppenheimer, slated to release in the UAE on Thursday. They tricked people by offering to stream the movie for free, but their real intention was to steal users’ banking information and money. In such scenarios, scammers often employ a tactic in which they request a nominal fee of one dollar or euro for registration. However, this seemingly harmless payment requirement could raise a red flag. To proceed with the registration, they require that a bank card be linked, therefore enabling unauthorised and difficult-to-cancel debits from users’ accounts.

Scammers tricked people by offering to stream the movie Oppenheimer for free, but their real intention was to steal users’ banking information and money. — Supplied photo

“Premieres and exciting events bring a wave of anticipation, but amidst the thrill, it’s crucial for users to remain alert and adhere to basic online safety rules. While the experience is exhilarating, we must not overlook the risks. By maintaining a vigilant mindset and practicing safe online habits, we can fully enjoy the Barbie and Oppenheimer experience while safeguarding ourselves from cyber threats lurking in the digital world,” comments Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky.

Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky. — Supplied photo

To stay safe while enjoying the excitement surrounding the movie premieres, Kaspersky experts recommend:

Be cautious of phishing scams: Beware of suspicious emails, messages, or websites offering exclusive deals or freebies. Double-check the authenticity of the source before sharing any personal information or making online transactions.

Verify website security: When purchasing merchandise or accessing related content online, ensure that the website has a secure connection. Look for “https://” in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar to indicate a secure website.

Use security solutions: Use a reliable security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.

Be mindful of sharing personal information: Be cautious when providing personal information online, especially sensitive details like your address, phone number, or financial information. Only share such information on trusted and secure platforms.

Trust reliable sources: Rely on official websites, authorised retailers, and reputable sources for purchasing merchandise, accessing movie content, or obtaining information related to the premiere. Avoid unofficial or suspicious sources that may try to exploit your enthusiasm.